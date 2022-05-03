iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTD. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBTD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 574,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,617. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.