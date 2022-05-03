iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTD. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,865 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:IBTD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 574,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,617. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.