iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Up 40.7% in April

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the March 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,073,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 93,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

