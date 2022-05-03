iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 7.0% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

EFV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. 4,395,816 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

