iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.84 and last traded at $88.84. 555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,563,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

