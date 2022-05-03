iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,746,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $106.25. 147,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,751. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.