iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

IGV opened at $305.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.50. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

