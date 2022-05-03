iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $68,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000.

IWB traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $229.88. 25,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,100. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.12 and its 200 day moving average is $251.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

