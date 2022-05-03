iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Emerson Wealth LLC

Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 11.6% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

IWM stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.33. 1,816,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,918,076. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $182.38 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

