iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after acquiring an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,680 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,021,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,213,000 after acquiring an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.06. 3,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,711. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.16 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

