iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 128,831 shares.The stock last traded at $98.49 and had previously closed at $98.59.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

