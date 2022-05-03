iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.38. The company had a trading volume of 302,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,303. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.25 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

