Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. Iteris reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $2.64 on Friday. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230 over the last ninety days. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Iteris by 7.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Iteris by 46.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Iteris by 41.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.