Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ITQ stock remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,652. Itiquira Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITQ. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 333.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500,906 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,498,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 582,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 296,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

