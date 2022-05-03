ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30 to $4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.959 billion to $3.014 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ITT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.09.

ITT stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,738. ITT has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

