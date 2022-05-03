Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives $13.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of IVPAF opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $10.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

