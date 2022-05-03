IVERIC bio (ISEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect IVERIC bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $176,847.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $89,042.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,682 shares of company stock worth $3,151,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.