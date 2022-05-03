Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-$7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.11.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.22.

J stock opened at $137.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

