JBF Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Bed Bath & Beyond accounts for about 0.3% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.69.

NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. 71,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,336. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

