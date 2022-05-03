JBF Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. 13,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.60.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.