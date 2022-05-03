JBF Capital Inc. Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 372.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,926 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners comprises about 2.7% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JBF Capital Inc. owned 0.93% of Green Brick Partners worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $452.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.