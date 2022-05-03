JBF Capital Inc. Sells 10 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

JBF Capital Inc. reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR traded up $51.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,484.00. 355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,233. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,224.65 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,620.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,096.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.97.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $96.94 by $19.62. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. NVR’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $63.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

About NVR (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.