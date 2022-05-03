Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €235.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($236.84) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($244.21) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($236.84) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €238.00 ($250.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($257.89) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €220.31 ($231.91).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €187.90 ($197.79) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($170.05) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($236.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €200.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €191.91. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

