Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.