Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 621,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 787,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,426 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

