Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

NYSE WCN opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.75 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day moving average of $132.24.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

