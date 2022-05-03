Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Sanmina worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after acquiring an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sanmina by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sanmina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SANM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

