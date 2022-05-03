Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NYSE CEQP opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -195.31%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

