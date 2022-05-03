Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.94.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,076,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $170,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,014 shares of company stock worth $8,728,801 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

