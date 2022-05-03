Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 22,716 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

NYSE DELL opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

