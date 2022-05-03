Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82,806 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Robert Half International by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Robert Half International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RHI. CL King lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

NYSE RHI opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.46 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

