Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after buying an additional 42,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ExlService by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,627,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,887,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 871.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after acquiring an additional 350,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXLS stock opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.21. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.99 and a 12 month high of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

