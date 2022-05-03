Jennison Associates LLC Sells 543 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 35,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 57,190 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,745 shares of company stock worth $3,731,235 in the last ninety days. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFPI opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.75.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

UFP Industries Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.