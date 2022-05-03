Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 136.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL stock opened at $175.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.18 and its 200 day moving average is $235.64. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.65.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.