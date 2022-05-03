Jessica M. Hiebler Sells 730 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $129.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,926. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.22 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

