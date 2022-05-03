JMP Securities Trims Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price to $100.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PEGA. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.75.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -103.43 and a beta of 1.15. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $68.21 and a 12 month high of $143.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.76. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,643,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,753,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.