John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Trading 6.7% Higher

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.29. 3,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 44,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1,579.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.