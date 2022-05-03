John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Trading 6.7% Higher

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.29. 3,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 44,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
