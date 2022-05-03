Joint (JYNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Joint to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Joint has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Joint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Joint alerts:

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09. Joint has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $448.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JYNT. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Joint by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Joint by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Joint by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Joint by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Joint by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joint (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.