JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target to €103.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €102.00 ($107.37) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($97.89) to €95.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($125.26) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($125.26) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.79. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

