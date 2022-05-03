JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target to €54.00

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($61.05) to €54.00 ($56.84) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($64.21) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

