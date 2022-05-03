JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €69.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) received a €69.00 ($72.63) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

G24 has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €70.87 ($74.60).

Shares of G24 traded down €0.38 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €60.22 ($63.39). 160,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a 1-year high of €73.36 ($77.22). The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of €54.40 and a 200-day moving average of €57.42.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

