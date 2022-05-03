JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.8% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.07. The stock had a trading volume of 688,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,397,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $361.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.