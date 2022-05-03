JRM Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 1.0% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,925,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 12,273,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,158 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 30.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,299,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after acquiring an additional 707,526 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. 39,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. TC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

