Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Juniper reported mixed first-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. The company is benefiting from strong execution across its product management and go-to-market organizations. Juniper has acquired WiteSand, a leader in cloud-native zero trust Network Access Control (NAC) solutions. The acquisition has brought a skilled engineering team to Juniper, which boosts its efforts to deliver an innovative NAC solution as part of its AI-driven enterprise portfolio. However, the company is experiencing supply headwinds resulting in extended lead times and higher logistics and component costs. It faces competition in each of the served markets that have spearheaded innovation. An uncertain macro environment and weak investment patterns among carrier customers remain concerns.”

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

JNPR stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In related news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,361 shares of company stock worth $2,721,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.