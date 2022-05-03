Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Up 41.9% in April

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Karooooo in the 4th quarter worth $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KARO traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Karooooo has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.47 million and a P/E ratio of 28.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

KARO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.16.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

