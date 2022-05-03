KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

KB Home has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KB Home to earn $10.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

KB Home stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.07.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

