KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.
KB Home has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KB Home to earn $10.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.
KB Home stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.07.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
