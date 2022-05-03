KCCPAD Trading Down 4.2% This Week (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. KCCPAD has a market cap of $2.91 million and $5,239.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00219939 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002031 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 244.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.22 or 0.00478094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039248 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,585.90 or 1.83184923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About KCCPAD

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

