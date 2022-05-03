Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 1,113 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,035. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

