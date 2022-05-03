Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 133 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.27. 203,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,545. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $448.54 and a one year high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.20.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

