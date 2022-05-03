Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires Shares of 14,979 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,167.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 102,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NCLH traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. 864,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,867,955. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

