Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 7,052 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after purchasing an additional 282,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,642,000 after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $282,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. 381,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,559. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

